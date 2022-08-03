Please note: while we address some country-specific updates related to the COVID-19 outbreak, the below contains information regarding global restrictions and closures as they stand today. Given the constantly changing nature of this situation, we highly recommend reviewing any global mobility inquiries on a case-by-case basis, including any consulate-specific or immigration authority resources, in "real-time" before traveling internationally. Please reach out to our Global Mobility Team in advance of any international travel.

Barbados - Introduction of the Remote Work Visa

On June 30, 2020, the Barbados Government announced the introduction of a so called "Barbados Welcome Stamp," a visa which allows the holder to work remotely in Barbados for a maximum of 12 months. It is important to note that this visa category does not allow an individual to work for a local company in Barbados. The application can be filed online, and for more information please see here. The online application requires information about the employer and confirmation from the applicant that he/she expects an income of at least US $50,000/year or to have comparable financial means.

China - Change of Visa Application Process

China introduced a new visa application process at many Consulates as of July 1, 2022. Prior to the pandemic, the visa application could be filed by the applicant or an authorized party with the Consulate. Now many Consulates have implemented the following process:

Contact the visa section of the Consulate that has jurisdiction over the applicant's place of residence via a designated email address which is published on the Consulate's website. The applicant needs to provide crucial details so that the visa section can understand what type of visa is required and if they have jurisdiction (among others inform about purpose of the trip and attach a copy of driver's license).

The visa section will send a checklist to the applicant with the request to mail the original documentation.

Assemble visa application package.

File the application package with the Consulate by mail/courier service.

You may see instructions published by the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C. as a good example for this new process here.

Russia - Travel Restrictions Lifted

Please note that effective July 15, 2022 all previously implemented restrictions for entry and exit to and from Russia by Russian citizens and foreign nationals irrespective of their citizenship, as well as purpose implemented in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, have been lifted.

Singapore - Introduction of Points Based System and Increase of Salary Threshold for Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass (SP) Applications

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will introduce a points-based system, the so-called "Complementarity Assessment Framework" (COMPASS) and will increase the qualifying salary. These changes will be implemented in stages as of September 1, 2022.

Timeline

The changes will be implemented according to the following timeline:

Changes New applications Renewals Higher qualifying salary From September 1, 2022 From September 1, 2023 Introduction of COMPASS From September 1, 2023 From September 1, 2024

Increase of the EP qualifying salary

The EP qualifying salary will be benchmarked to salaries of the top third of the local Professional, Managerial, Executive, and Technical occupations (PMET) workforce to ensure the quality of EP holders. EP holders must meet a higher qualifying salary as of September 1, 2022.

Sectors Current minimum qualifying salary Revised minimum qualifying salary All (except financial services) $4,500

(increases progressively with age, up to $8,400 for candidate in mid-40s) $5,000

(increases progressively with age, up to $10,500 for candidate in mid-40s)

Sectors Current minimum qualifying salary Revised minimum qualifying salary Financial services $5,000

(increases progressively with age, up to $9,300 for candidate in mid-40s) $5,500

(increases progressively with age, up to $11,500 for candidate in mid-40s)

S PASS (SP)

MOM will also increase the qualifying salaries and levies for S Pass holders; please see further details listed here.

The S Pass quota will change as follows:

Sector From January 1, 2023 Manufacturing

Construction

Marine shipyard

Process Change from 18% to 15% of total workforce Services No change

Please also see information published by MOM here.

