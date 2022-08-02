ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In part one of this two-part podcast series, Claudia Martorell and Christina Kelley discuss a host of issues that affect noncitizens who want to travel outside of the United States. The speakers address COVID-19–related concerns, including how COVID-19 restrictions impact obtaining visa stamps abroad, automatic visa revalidation, I-94 documents, and visa validity periods. Stay tuned for part two of this travel series, which will cover travel while an H-1B petition is pending, travel while in the green card process, emergency advance parole, and more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.