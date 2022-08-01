Several immigration-related proposals were among more than a thousand amendments proposed for the House of Representatives' Rules Committee to consider as additions to the annual National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 7900):

A measure to streamline the path to a green card for immigrants with doctorates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields failed as the Rules Committee deemed it "out of order" for consideration as an amendment to the defense bill. According to reports, other efforts to find a way to advance it also stalled in negotiations.

However, a proposal to admit experts in science and technology for national security-related reasons will receive a vote on the House floor. The proposal appears to be limited to 10 experts per year to be selected by the Department of Defense.

Also advancing to the House floor is a measure to ensure that "documented Dreamers," who are dependents of foreign workers or applicants for permanent residence (green cards), won't age out of legal status when they turn 21.

Another amendment that advanced would exempt Afghan students from having to show nonimmigrant intent when they apply for student visas to the United States.

Details:

