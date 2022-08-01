U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reminded employers that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ended the temporary flexibility related to accepting expired List B documents for Form I-9 employment eligibility verification purposes. DHS explained that it adopted the temporary policy in response to the difficulties many individuals experienced with renewing documents during the COVID-19 pandemic, but document-issuing authorities have reopened and/or provided alternatives to in-person renewals. If a current employee presented an expired List B document between May 1, 2020, and April 30, 2022, employers must update their I-9 forms by July 31, 2022.

USCIS announcement, July 6, 2022, https://www.uscis.gov/i-9-central/form-i-9-related-news/reminder-dhs-ended-covid-19-temporary-policy-for-expired-list-b-identity-documents

