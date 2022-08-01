U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Susan Collins sent a letter on July 7, 2022, to Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh asking about steps the Department of Labor (DOL) is taking to address delays in the processing of prevailing wage determinations for immigrant and nonimmigrant visas.

They noted that the H-1B, H-2B, and employment-based visa programs all require DOL to conduct prevailing wage determinations to ensure that hiring foreign workers will not negatively affect the wages and working conditions of U.S. employees in similar positions. As of May, the senators pointed out, some employers who filed applications for prevailing wage determinations in November were still waiting for their applications to be processed. "These delays make it hard for businesses to have the confidence that they will have the workers they need," the senators said. "This is especially true for seasonal businesses that have a small window of time where they can make all the revenue they need for the entire year. Delays of even a few days can have devastating impacts on their ability to stay open."

The senators asked for answers to their questions by July 29, 2022.

Details:

Letter from senators to Secretary Walsh, July 7, 2022, https://bit.ly/3Ocd81g

