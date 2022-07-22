ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

What Is The F-1 Visa?

International students with the F-1 (Academic Student) visa can enter the U.S. as a full-time student. According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), these students must enroll in a program or course of study that results in a diploma, degree or certificate. Additionally, the school must receive authorization from the U.S. government to accept international students.

F-1 Visa Requirements

USCIS says individuals must meet the following criteria to enter in the F-1 category:

Must be enrolled in an "academic" educational program, a language-training program, or a vocational program

The school must be approved by the Student and Exchange Visitors Program, Immigration & Customs Enforcement

Must be enrolled as a full-time student at the institution

Must be proficient in English or be enrolled in courses leading to English proficiency

Must have sufficient funds available for self-support during the entire proposed course of study

Must maintain a residence abroad which you have no intention of giving up

Can I Work On A F-1 Visa?

F-1 students cannot work off-campus during their first academic year. After this first year, however, F-1 students have two types of off-campus employment options while currently enrolled at school. And, for certain students, additional post-graduate work authorization option known as STEMOPT.

Curricular Practical Training (CPT) (pre-completion)

Optional Practical Training (OPT) (pre-completion or post-completion)

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) OPT (post-completion)

What Is CPT?

Curricular Practical Training (CPT) is work authorization for temporary practical training for students who are enrolled in higher education studies and currently pursuing their degrees. The temporary practical training can take place during the academic year while the student is enrolled full-time at a higher education institution and during annual vacations.

CPT can be part- or full-time, and it includes employment like unpaid and paid internships. However, the CPT must be related to the student's field of study as indicated on the original Form I-20.

What Is OPT?

Optional Practical Training (OPT) allows students to gain real-life experience for a minimum period of one year as they train and work in a field related to their area of study.

OPT is available for all international F-1 student visa holders either while pursuing their studies or after graduating from a higher education in the U.S.

What Is STEM OPT?

Certain F-1 visa holders graduating with a degree in a STEM field are eligible to apply for the STEM OPT extension. This extension is good for 24 months and permits graduates to train and work in the U.S. in their field of study for up to an additional 2years.

For additional information the F-1, including future plans and future requirements, we recommend you speak to your immigration attorney.

Envoy is pleased to provide you this information, which was prepared in collaboration with Sara Herbek, who is the Managing Partner at Global Immigration Associates, P.C. (www.giafirm.com), Envoy's affiliated law firm.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.