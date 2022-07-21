ARTICLE

Mayer Brown's Global Mobility & Migration practice assists clients in managing a mobile workforce. We manage not just work permit and visa authorization, but the full gamut of global mobility issues that our clients face on a daily basis. We not only provide clients with the oversight they require to run an efficient business and global mobility program but also the confidence that comes of knowing that their compliance needs are covered.

Mayer Brown Forum invites you to attend the next session in our exclusive webinar series for the legal sector: 'Global Mobility in the COVID Recovery Era'. Our panel of Mayer Brown lawyers from America and the UK will provide their insight into the key trends and developments in the market relating to Global Mobility that clients should be aware of as demand for global travel, mobility and immigration services recovers.

The session will have particular focus on:

COVID-19 travel restrictions – where are we now and where are we headed

Ukraine/Russia crisis effect on mobility

Half-term update on Biden's administration – what have we learned and what can we expect

Visa and immigration update

Emerging topics in the COVID recovery era

