Ron Klasko and Dan Lundy of Klasko Immigration Law Partners served as co-counsel with Paul Hughes representing IIUSA, the regional center trade group, and its over 100 regional center members in the litigation case of Behring Regional Center vs. Mayorkas. The counsels successfully argued to extend the relief of regional centers which prompted the court to rule in their favor. Ron Klasko addresses the issues impacted by the preliminary injunction decision and what this means for clients, in this client alert.

IN THE NEWS

H. Ronald Klasko

On June 24th, a federal District Court issued a preliminary injunction signaling existing EB-5 regional centers are permitted to operate. IIUSA counsel Ron Klasko was quoted in these articles, GlobeNewswire, Law360, and Cision PR Newswire, about the ruling.

RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Myriam Jaidi

Myriam spoke with F-1 and J-1 international students at Drexel on visa options beyond optional practical training.

Elise A. Fialkowski

On June 18th, Elise Fialkowski spoke at the 2022 AILA Annual Conference on a panel entitled The Overture and the Final Act: Hiring and Firing.

H. Ronald Klasko

On June 15th, Ron Klasko spoke at the 2022 AILA Annual Conference on a panel entitled EB-5 and International Entrepreneur Parole: Current State of the Programs.

William A. Stock

On June 15th, Bill Stock spoke at the 2022 AILA Annual Conference on a panel entitled Introducing Essential Terms and Concepts.

Michele G. Madera

On June 18th, Michele Madera was a discussion leader speaker at the 2022 AILA Annual Conference on a panel entitled Remote Management Is the Future: Ethically and Effectively Managing Freelance and Remote Employees.

H. Ronald Klasko

Partner Ron Klasko spoke on his expertise and work on the RIA preliminary injunction alongside General Counsel Paul Hughes in this event hosted by IIUSA.

ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

The EB-1 Immigration Process

In this blog, Nigel James covers everything you need to know about the EB-1 immigration process, including who can apply for it and what evidence is needed for eligibility.

Client Alert: The EB-5 Regional Center Program is Open for Business

In this client alert, Ron Klasko addresses the issues impacted by the preliminary injunction decision and what this means for clients.

PRESS RELEASE: HIAS Pennsylvania Honors H. Ronald Klasko at 2022 Golden Door Awards

On May 24, 2022, Ron Klasko was honored for his leadership and support of immigrants at the annual Golden Door Awards hosted by HIAS Pennsylvania.

UK Introduces New Visa to Attract Recent Top Graduates – Should the U.S. Follow Suit?

In this article, Grace Waweru discusses the new visa introduced in the United Kingdom, called the High potential Individual (HPI) visa, which allows top university graduates to stay in the UK for at least 2 years after graduation without employment sponsorship.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.