Do you have an exceptional or extraordinary ability in science, medicine, arts, business, or in another common field? If so, the EB-1 visa may be for you. During this episode, Klasko's EB-1 attorney team discusses the fundamentals of EB-1, gives an overview on how to prepare for a successful EB-1 petition, and covers ways to increase your chances of approval.

Klasko's EB-1 attorney team Anu Nair, Allie Dempsey, and Nigel James answer these need-to-know questions before starting your EB-1 application:

Do you need a sponsor?

What are the benefits?

What criteria are needed?

What are some alternative options?

Speakers on this episode are:

