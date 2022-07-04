Key Points?

Short-term visa-free travel agreement with Kuwait and Qatar approved by the European Council and Commission?

Overview

The European Council and European Commission have approved a proposal to provide short-term visa-free travel for the citizens of Kuwait and Qatar. Under this proposal, citizens of Kuwait and Qatar will be permitted to travel to the European Union (EU) for a maximum duration of 90 days in a 180-day period without requiring a visa. The proposal will also provide reciprocal agreements with Qatar and Kuwait that will permit EU nationals to travel visa-free to these countries. For additional background on this agreement, check here.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

The proposal will be moved to the European Parliament where it will undergo further discussion. If approved, the agreement will become effective after the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) becomes effective in 2023. Continue to check the European Parliament's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 1 July 2022.

