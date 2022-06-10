July 6, 2022 | 2 PM ET / 1 PM CT | Duration: 45 minutes

This webinar walks attendees through the PERM recruitment process and how to successfully navigate it. Join us to learn more about this step and how it plays a role in the green card process.

Employers continue to use green card sponsorship to attract and retain high-skilled foreign talent at their organizations. Depending on the employment-based permanent residency strategy and foreign national qualifications, HR teams must first complete the labor certification process known as PERM recruitment. Understanding how this process works is the first step in ensuring a streamlined experience for foreign talent.

Register Now

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.