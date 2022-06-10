July 1, 2022 | 2 PM ET / 1 PM CT | On-Demand

If you missed the original recording, join us for this on-demand version! This webinar will help attendees better understand the Visa Bulletin, where it fits in the green card application process and how to navigate it.

Organizations that employ foreign talent understand that green card sponsorship is a powerful tool for retention. However, the process to secure permanent residency can be time consuming, involving multiple steps that can span years. Considering the often lengthy wait times, the Visa Bulletin is a helpful way to provide sponsored employees with more transparency.

The Visa Bulletin serves as a waiting list for foreign nationals applying for green cards that they can use to determine when they may file important paperwork towards the end of the application process.

This webinar was originally recorded on April 5, 2022.

Register Now

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.