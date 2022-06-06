The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for June 2022 includes the following information:
- Establishment of Employment Third Preference "Other Workers" (EW) Final Action Date High number use in the Employment Third Preference "Other Workers" (EW) category has necessitated the establishment of a worldwide final action date in June to hold number use within the maximum allowed under the FY-2022 annual limit. All countries are subject to a final action date of 08MAY19 except for China-mainland-born, which is subject to a 01JUN12 final action date and India, which is subject to a 15JAN12 final action date.
- Establishment of C5 and T5 Final Action Date and Application Filing Date for China-Mainland-Born It has become necessary to establish a final action date and application filing date for C5 and T5 China-mainland-born because sufficient demand has materialized as readers were cautioned was a possibility in Item D of the May 2022 Visa Bulletin. China-mainland-born C5 and T5 applicants are subject to a 22NOV15 final action date and an application filing date of 15DEC15.
- Availability of Diversity Visas (DV) Most regions have been set to "Current" for June 2022 in an effort to maximize the number used during the DV-2022 program year. However, rank cut-offs could be re-established for any region or country in future months to keep the number used within the applicable annual limits.
Details:
