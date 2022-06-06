To reduce wait times, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is urging travelers who require a Form I-94, Arrival/Departure Record, to apply and prepay online before arriving at a U.S. land border.

An I-94 is needed by all visitors except U.S. citizens, returning residents, those with immigrant visas, and most Canadian citizens visiting or in transit. Travelers are issued an I-94 during the admission process at the port of entry.

Details:

CBP release, Apr. 29, 2022, https://bit.ly/3w9aMZX

Travel information, CBP, https://www.cbp.gov/travel

Advisories and wait times, CBP, https://www.cbp.gov/travel/advisories-wait-times

