What Is The B-1 Visa?

The B-1 visa for Business Visitors allows individuals to take short trips to the U.S. to conduct business matters such as contract negotiations, in-person consulting and attending conferences.

However, visitors are not permitted to accept employment or work in the U.S. Another important note: select countries do not require a visa for business travel.

B-1 Visa Requirements

Individuals are eligible to enter the U.S. on a B-1 visa if they are participating in some of the following business activities:

Contract negotiation

Short-term training

Consulting with business associates

For additional business activities, please speak with your immigration attorney.

How Long Does A B-1 Visa Last?

Individuals on a B-1 visa have an initial period of stay of one to six months. The total stay can be up to one year. The B-1 visa itself can be valid for up to 10 years depending on the country of citizenship.

If the temporary nature of the assignment changes, please speak with your immigration attorney.

B-1 Visa Application and Filing Fees

Application filing fee: $160

What Is A B-2 Visa?

The B-2 visa is for tourist visitors and allows them to travel to the U.S. for personal activities.

If the foreign national is outside the U.S., he/she likely will need to apply for a visa to enter the U.S. in the specific visa category prior to entering the U.S. in the specific status.

