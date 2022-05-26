Envoy's sixth annual Immigration Trends Report is available now!

We surveyed more than 300 HR professionals to discover the key trends impacting immigration and global mobility.

One key theme we spotlight is that demand for foreign talent is at an all-time high in the wake of the ongoing labor shortage. Yet, the flow of accessible foreign talent to the U.S. remains obstructed by regulatory barriers imposed by the federal government.

Explore our report to learn more about how employers are reacting to these key trends and insights, including visa sponsorship, green cards, immigration reform and more!

To view the full report please click here.

