FIRM NEWS

2022 Klasko Spring Webinar Series

On May 5th, Drew, Karuna, Arielle, and Grace will answer questions submitted by YOU. Please submit your most burning immigration questions while registering for this event. Register here!

IN THE NEWS

Karuna C. Simbeck

Karuna Simbeck was highlighted in Law.com in an interview on how she made partner at Klasko Immigration Law Partners.

RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

William A. Stock

On March 14th, Bill spoke on AILA's Business Immigration panel entitled The Organization As Client: Working with Businesses in Immigration Matters.

Anu Nair | Natalia Gouz | Myriam Jaidi

In this webinar, Klasko attorneys covered different visa categories and key concepts and procedures for employment-based immigration in this session entitled Fundamentals of Immigration Law.

Elise A. Fialkowski | Jessica A. DeNisi | Carolina Regales

On April 6th, Elise, Jessica, and Carolina discussed trends and case strategies in this webinar entitled Working in the New World: USCIS vs. Consular Processing.

Michele G. Madera | Karuna C. Simbeck | Candace M. Hill

On April 7th, Michele, Karuna, and Candace covered the key changes employers need to know now that remote work is prevailing in this webinar entitled Working in the New World: Remote and Hybrid Work.

Anu Nair | Allie K. Dempsey | Nigel D. James

On April 14th, Anu, Allie, and Nigel covered how to improve your chances of getting an EB-1, the do's and don'ts, and alternative options in this session entitled Career Moves for a Future EB-1.

Michele G. Madera

On April 20th, Michele presented to Vanderbilt University on side gigs and what is and isn't considered employment.

William A. Stock | Andrew J. Zeltner | Maria M. Mihaylova

On April 20th, Bill, Drew, and Maria gave general advice on what priority dates mean, covered short-term and long-term green card predictions, and discussed what to expect for the remainder of the 2022 fiscal year in this webinar entitled Green Card Priority Dates.

Michele G. Madera

On April 22nd, Michele spoke at the AILA Philadelphia Conference on a panel entitled Immigration Implications of Remote.

William A. Stock

Bill spoke at AILA Philadelphia Chapter's Annual CLE conference on a panel entitled Navigating Complex J-1 Exchange Visitor Issues in Subsequent Cases.

UPCOMING SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Andrew J. Zeltner ? Karuna C. Simbeck ? Arielle J. Ratush ? Grace W. Waweru

ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

Premium Processing Coming to National Interest Waivers (NIWs)

In this blog, Allie Dempsey and Nigel James cover the expansion of premium processing to National Interest Waivers.

Lengthy Immigration Processing Times Are Impacting U.S. Competitiveness – Is Help on the Way?

In this article, Andrew Zeltner covers the USCIS announcement addressing the limited expansion of expedited processing for critical permanent residence and overall faster processing times for cases that are not eligible for expedited processing.

Client Alert: USCIS Announces Backlog Relief Measures

In this article, Romina Gomez provides an overview of the main immigration-related considerations for educational institutions planning a merger, acquisition, or similar endeavor.

FIRM FEATURE

In honor of Earth Day, some of our Klasko employees volunteered with PHS Tree Tenders to help plant trees! See more on our Instagram @klaskoimmigrationlaw.

