United States:
SEVP Asks Certain F-1 And M-1 Students To Verify Employment Data In SEVIS By May 16
In a broadcast message, the Student and Exchange Visitor Program
(SEVP) asked F-1 students previously on post-completion optional
practical training (OPT) and M-1 students previously on practical
training to verify their employment data in the Student and
Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) by contacting the SEVP
Response Center (SRC) by May 16, 2022.
Students can contact the SRC by email at SEVP@ice.dhs.gov or by phone at
703-603-3400 or 800-892-4829. The SRC is open Monday through Friday
from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, except federal holidays.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
