In a broadcast message, the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) asked F-1 students previously on post-completion optional practical training (OPT) and M-1 students previously on practical training to verify their employment data in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) by contacting the SEVP Response Center (SRC) by May 16, 2022.

Students can contact the SRC by email at SEVP@ice.dhs.gov or by phone at 703-603-3400 or 800-892-4829. The SRC is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, except federal holidays.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.