On April 25, 2022, President Biden launched a new humanitarian parole program for Ukrainians who are fleeing their country due to the ongoing crisis.

Overview

The humanitarian parole program, called Uniting for Ukraine, allows U.S. citizens and entities to sponsor Ukrainian citizens who have been displaced due to ongoing armed conflict in their country, provided they meet certain requirements. Ukrainian citizens must have been a resident of Ukraine on Feb. 11, 2022. They must have a sponsor based in the U.S. and meet all health requirements to enter the U.S., including full COVID-19 vaccinations. Ukrainians may also be subject to security checks and other forms of screening.

Ukrainians will be considered on a case-by-case basis for parole. If they are granted parole, they will be allowed to remain in the U.S. for two years, and they may also be eligible for work authorization.

Looking Ahead

The Uniting for Ukraine program is designed to assist Ukrainians who are seeking refuge in the U.S. and who do not have, or are not eligible to obtain, a visa to enter the U.S. Additional information on the program is available through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website.

Originally published 28 April 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.