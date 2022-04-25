ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On April 21, 2022, the White House announced a new phase in its pledge to admit 100,000 Ukrainians displaced by the ongoing war. This new program, officially named Uniting for Ukraine, is stated to include a streamlined process for humanitarian parole. Generally speaking, humanitarian parole allows eligible individuals admission to the United States for up to two years as well as work authorization.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS)'s Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated in response that, “We are proud to deliver on President Biden's commitment to welcome 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing Russian aggression to the United States.” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also added that, “We will help deliver on the President's commitment to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian citizens and others forced to flee their homes in Ukraine, and our partnership with the Department of Homeland Security will help us fulfill that commitment.”

Starting next Monday, April 25th, US-based entities and individuals will be able to apply to sponsor Ukrainian citizens through the Uniting for Ukraine process, which will go live on DHS's website. As with all applications for humanitarian parole, each individual will require a United States-based sponsor that can attest to financial support and clear a background check, although both individuals or organizations may sponsor.

DHS also mentioned that following the debut of this program, there will be no Ukrainian-specific options for entry at the border outside the usual valid visa or pre-authorization to travel. Individuals lacking such will instead be denied entry and referred to apply through the new program.

Finally, the Department of State announced an upcoming expansion of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) that will consider eligible Ukrainians for refugee status under the Lautenberg program. This effort is being made in conjunction with a commitment from the European embassies and consulates to increase nonimmigrant visa appointments and ensure access to expedited visa appointments for individuals with humanitarian or other extraordinary circumstances.

We anticipate that additional direction on the processes for seeking humanitarian admission to the U.S. under the Uniting for Ukraine program will be posted in the weeks to come.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.