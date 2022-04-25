The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico recently announced the resumption of limited processing of nonimmigrant visas (NIV). As a result, changes have been made to appointment availability in certain locations throughout Mexico.

Appointments for the Trade NAFTA (TN) visa, which allows Canadian and Mexican citizens who work in specific professional occupations to work in the United States as long as their job falls under the list of NAFTA professions in the U.S., are most affected. As of March 23, 2022, appointments previously available throughout the country will only be available in Ciudad Juarez, Guadalajara and Mexico City. For the most up-to-date information, including what other visas may be impacted, visit the website for the U.S. embassy and consulates in Mexico.

USCIS has experienced unprecedented activity in the immigration visas process over the last 24 months, creating major backlogs in applications. With this expansion on limited processing, application delays and wait times are expected to increase.

Should you be concerned? If your company has operations in North America and utilizes the TN visa for employees, it is important to understand the process and possibilities of disruption to your business.

