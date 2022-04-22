United States:
The ABCs Of Green Cards 2021
22 April 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
To compete for foreign talent in today's landscape, green
card sponsorship is a powerful incentive for employers to leverage.
In fact, 31% of employers surveyed in our 2021 Immigration Trends
Report said they have sponsored more green cards over
the past year. To make the experience of securing a green card as
smooth as possible for foreign nationals, HR teams need to have a
solid understanding of green card requirements, eligibility and the
application process.
Download Envoy's guide, The ABCs of Green Cards, to learn
more about employment-based green card categories as as well as
important concepts and processes that HR teams should understand,
including:
- PERM Recruitment
- Labor Condition Applications
- The Visa Bulletin
- and more!
The ABCs of Green Cards
