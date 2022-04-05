The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022, an omnibus spending bill passed by Congress and signed by President Biden, reauthorizes the EB-5 regional center program for five years, among other things. The bill includes some changes to the program. Selected highlights are below:
- The EB-5 regional center program is reauthorized until September 30, 2027.
- For targeted employment areas (TEAs) or infrastructure projects, the investment will increase to $800,000. For other projects, the required investment is $1,050,000. Existing investors' petitions will be grandfathered under existing rules. TEA letters are valid for two years.
- As long as an EB-5 petition is filed by September 30, 2026, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) must continue to process it even if the program lapses in the future.
- Immigrant investor petitions can include concurrent adjustment of status filings.
- Projects can be changed if a regional center or new commercial enterprise is terminated.
- USCIS will audit regional centers at least every five years.
- Third-party agent fees and involvement must be disclosed.
The bill also reauthorizes the Violence Against Women Act. It does not include visa recapture provisions.
Details:
