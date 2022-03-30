United States:
Options When Employees Are Not Selected For The H-1B Cap Lottery: The Luck Of The Draw (Podcast)
30 March 2022
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The registration window for the fiscal year (FY) 2023 H-1B cap
lottery closed on March 18, 2022, and U.S. Citizenship and
Immigration Services is expected to notify registrants of the
selection results by M arch 31, 2022. With demand expected to
exceed the number of H-1B visas available, what options remain for
foreign national employees who are not selected in the lottery? In
this podcast, Katherine MacIlwaine and Katie Desmond address this
question and explain the requirements for qualifying for other
types of employment-based visas.
To listen to the podcast, please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from United States
5 Alternatives To The H-1B Visa
Envoy Global, Inc.
The H-1B visa is perhaps the most popular option for employers to sponsor foreign national employees to work in the U.S.
Citizenship By Investment: Trending Toward Stricter Oversight
Envoy Global, Inc.
In 1984, one year after gaining independence, St. Kitts and Nevis became the first country to launch an investment visa program that allowed foreign nationals to invest a large sum of money into the economy as a way to gain citizenship.