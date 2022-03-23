ARTICLE

This article highlights a selection of immigration options for Russian nationals in the locations below. Please be advised that processing times may vary depending on the operation status of each country's diplomatic mission. A sponsoring entity in the host country is likely required for many of the arrangements noted here.

Envoy continues to track authorization options worldwide for nationals departing Russia. Such options include temporary measures such as visa-free entry or the ability to enter as a tourist initially before changing to a work authorized status later.

The United Arab Emirates

Russian nationals who enter the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may be able to obtain a multiple-entry visa upon arrival. A multiple-entry visa grants a maximum stay of 90 days within a rolling 180-day period. Russian nationals can also apply for a tourist or business visa that can grant an additional stay period of 90 days.

Alternatively, Russian nationals can apply for a remote work visa in the UAE. This visa type is initially valid for one year and authorizes multiple entries into the country. This visa can be renewed for an additional one-year period so long as the applicant continues to meet the eligibility criteria. Through this visa type, Russian nationals are permitted to sponsor family dependent visas, rent a home or apartment in the UAE and open a bank account.

To qualify for a remote work visa, an applicant must be able to provide proof of employment with a current employer located outside of the UAE, hold an employment contract valid for a minimum period of 12 months with their employer, and be paid a minimum monthly salary of USD 5,000. It takes approximately seven to ten working days for the entire work application to be processed by the government. Additional time may be required for collecting the required documents for filing the application.

Turkey

An initial visa-free stay of up to 60 days can be granted to Russian nationals entering Turkey. Following the initial 60-day period, Russian nationals can obtain an additional stay of 30 days if they exit and re-enter the country. After 90 days in a rolling 180-day period, a foreign national cannot remain in Turkey without obtaining a visa.

Russian nationals may also apply for a Tourist Residence Permit, which will allow them to remain in Turkey for up to one year, however, this permit does not grant work authorization.

To remain in Turkey for more than 90 days and to obtain work authorization in the country, all foreign nationals must obtain a domestic Work-Residence Permit, regardless of their nationality. To apply, applications must be filed and submitted outside of Turkey with a Turkish Embassy or consular post.

Georgia

Georgia maintains a visa-free regime with the Russian Federation and citizens of Russia are permitted to remain in Georgia for a period of 12 months without any visa formalities. During this time, these individuals are permitted to work in Georgia and can apply for the appropriate work and residence permit if they wish to permanently relocate to Georgia.

The government of Georgia issues work and residence permits for employees of Georgian-based legal entities, including branches of foreign enterprises or the subsidiaries that are registered and operate in Georgia (GEO Entity).

In order to qualify for a work and residence permit in Georgia, the employee must hold an employment agreement with a GEO entity and meet other required qualifications. The work and residence permit can be granted for six months or one year and can be further extended for up to twelve years if the permit holder continues to meet the eligibility requirements.

Kazakhstan

All foreign nationals entering Kazakhstan must submit a ‘Notification of Arrival' within three business days. A notification letter must also be submitted to the Migration Service in a written format. This can be completed through the Visa-Immigration online portal.

Russian nationals crossing the state border into Kazakhstan by land must be granted specific permissions from the Interdepartmental Committee (IDC), as required by the Border Control Service. Generally, this process can take around two to four weeks, however, this timeframe may vary depending on the region of Kazakhstan in which the request for permission was submitted. The entity inviting the Russian national is responsible for submitting the required documents to obtain the invitation.

Russian nationals entering Kazakhstan by air are not required to obtain permission from the IDC.

As a result of the Russian Federation's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, Russian nationals are permitted to sign an employment contract in Kazakhstan without obtaining a work permit. However, long-term residents in Kazakhstan are required to obtain a Temporary Residence Permit (TRP). A TRP can only be applied for and obtained after arrival in Kazakhstan. The conditions of the TRP are based on the applicant's employment contract. Generally, it takes around three to five business days for the TRP to be issued.

Armenia

Armenia maintains a visa-free regime with the Russian Federation, which allows Russian nationals to enter Armenia without a visa. In order to qualify, the traveler must be able to present a valid biometric passport. Under this process, Russian nationals are permitted to remain in Armenia for a maximum of 180 days within a one-year period. If the traveler wishes to remain in Armenia for longer, they must obtain a temporary residence permit.

Brazil

The government of Brazil announced that the Brazilian Embassy in Moscow will remain open and continue to process visas for Russian nationals. Brazil offers a range of permits that grant work authorization to foreign nationals. Some of these options include work permits for investors and digital nomads who choose to temporarily relocate and live in Brazil while working for a company abroad.

Most residence permits can be processed locally so long as the foreign national applicant can provide the required documents upon arrival.

Sweden

Sweden's Embassy in Moscow remains open and continues to process visas for Russian nationals, however processing times may be delayed due to the evolving circumstances. Travelers seeking to enter Sweden by air from Russia may encounter difficulties as well.

Russian employers who do not have an established entity in Sweden may seek an Employer of Record (EOR) firm for assistance with employing Russian employees locally and obtaining work authorization through a fast-track process.

India

The Indian Embassy in Moscow remains open, and no immigration restrictions have been imposed on Russian nationals that seek to obtain a visa to travel to India. Russian nationals holding a valid passport can enter India by procuring the appropriate category of visa prior to departure for India.

These are just a few pathways in which Russian nationals can relocate to another country for work. Travelers should continue to adhere to COVID-19 entrance restrictions when traveling. Envoy will continue to monitor and provide additional information related to the situation in Ukraine as it becomes available. Please consult your organization's global immigration team for specific guidance.

Originally published 18 March 2022

