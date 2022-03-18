The U.S. State Department provided more details on immigrant and nonimmigrant visas processes available for Ukrainian nationals who are impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. This new guidance is specific to applicants who are outside of the U.S. Information on Temporary Protected Status, which may be granted for Ukrainian nationals who have been present in the U.S. since March 1, 2022, is found here.

Nonimmigrant Visas

To apply for a temporary, nonimmigrant visa (NIV), the applicant must be eligible for the visa category in question. NIV applications can be processed and appointments can be made where the Ukrainian national is currently located, assuming the existence of an operating State Department consular post in the country. The State Department adds that NIV status is not intended to be used for starting a refugee, immigrant or resettlement process.

Immigrant Visas

The State Department also provided guidance for long-term, immigrant visa applicants. With the exception of adoption cases, which will be processed at the US Consulate in Warsaw, all newly scheduled immigrant visa applications and appointments will be processed at the US Consulate in Frankfurt. Individuals who have a pending Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative, with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) can contact USCIS to request expedited adjudication for their petition. USCIS will consider all requests for expedited review on an individual basis.

COVID-19 Considerations

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are exempting certain travelers from Ukraine from the standard COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements that normally apply to travelers arriving in the U.S.

Looking Ahead

Individuals can find full guidance and additional information on scheduling appointments, requesting expedited processing and filing on the State Department's website.

Originally published 15 March, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.