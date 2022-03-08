The U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of California announced that two executives of Perfect VIPs, Inc., which was incorporated in 2010 as a computer chip design product and services company, were indicted on charges of visa fraud and conspiracy to commit visa fraud. One of the executives was also charged with money laundering. The indictment alleges that they submitted approximately 85 fraudulent H-1B visa applications and laundered $1 million in fraud proceeds.

Once the applications were approved, instead of employing the workers, the two executives created a pool of H-1B workers and placed them at employment positions with other employers, not with PerfectVIPs, the indictment alleges. "This practice provided PerfectVIPs an unfair and illegal advantage over employment-staffing firms," the U.S. attorney's office stated. During the period of their conspiracy, the indictment alleges, the other employers paid fees of nearly $7 million to PerfectVIPs to cover the cost of the H-1B workers' wages and salaries as well as a profit markup for PerfectVIPs.

The company is headquartered in San Jose, California. The executives live in Saratoga and Santa Clara.

Details:

Media release, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California, Feb. 11, 2022, https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndca/pr/two-south-bay-executives-charged-fraud-obtaining-specialty-occupation-visas

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.