The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for March 2022 includes the following updates:
- Final action dates for the employment-based fifth preference I5 and R5 regional center visa categories are "Unavailable" for March. If legislative action extends this category for March, the final action dates would immediately become "Current" for March for all countries except China-mainland-born I5 and R5, which would be subject to a November 22, 2015, final action date.
- Final action dates have retrogressed for the employment-based fourth and Certain Religious Workers (SR) categories for El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to hold worldwide number use within the maximum allowed under the FY 2022 annual limits.
- The non-minister special immigrant program expired on February 18, 2022. No SR visas may be issued overseas or final action taken on adjustment of status cases in that category.
- The SR category is "Unavailable" for all countries for March. If legislative action extends the category, it will become "Current" effective immediately for all countries except El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, which are subject to a May 1, 2017, final action date, and Mexico, which is subject to an April 1, 2020, final action date.
Details:
- Visa Bulletin for March 2022, Dept. of State, https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/legal/visa-law0/visa-bulletin/2022/visa-bulletin-for-march-2022.html
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.