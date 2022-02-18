ARTICLE

NOTE: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced it will use the Dates for Filing chart for the March 2022 Visa Bulletin. Please check the USCIS website for more information.

Overview

The State Department has released the March 2022 Visa Bulletin. USCIS will use the Dates for Filing chart for employment-based and family-based categories.

What are the Changes?

In March 2022, no changes will occur to employment-based categories with the Dates for Filing chart.

EB-1

All countries will stay current with the Dates for Filing chart.

EB-2

In the Dates for Filing chart, all countries will remain unchanged from the February 2022 Visa Bulletin.

EB-3

With the Dates for Filing chart, there are no changes from the February 2022 Visa Bulletin.

For more information about navigating the visa bulletin, please refer to this list of frequently asked questions, prepared in collaboration with Global Immigration Associates (GIA).

Originally published 16 February 2022

