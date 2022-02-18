NOTE:  U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced it will use the Dates for Filing chart  for the March 2022 Visa Bulletin. Please check  the  USCIS website  for more information.   

Overview     

The State Department has released the  March  2022 Visa Bulletin. USCIS will use the Dates for Filing chart for employment-based and family-based categories.    

What are the Changes?      

In  March  2022, no changes will occur to employment-based categories with the Dates for Filing chart.   

EB-1     

All countries will stay current with the Dates for Filing chart.   

EB-2     

In the Dates for Filing chart, all countries will remain unchanged from the   February 2022 Visa Bulletin.   

EB-3     

With the Dates for Filing chart, there are no changes from the February 2022 Visa Bulletin.    

For more information about navigating the visa bulletin, please refer to this list of  frequently asked questions, prepared in collaboration with Global Immigration Associates (GIA).     

Originally published 16 February 2022

