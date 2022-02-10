Effective January 31, 2022, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has implemented new Codes of Admission for spouses and children of L and E visa holders. The new codes are:

E-1S - Spouse of E-1 E-3S - Spouse of E-3 E-1Y - Child of E-1 E-3Y - Child of E-3 E-2S - Spouse of E-2 L-2S - Spouse of L-1A or B E-2Y - Child of E-2 L-2Y - Child of L-1A or B

CBP stated that spouses who entered the United States before January 31, 2022 must depart and reenter to receive the new designation. It is recommended that E and L spouses travel with proof of marriage to assure that the correct status is issued.

This policy change follows a November 12, 2021 USCIS Policy Alert and new policy guidance clarifying that E and L dependent spouses will be considered work authorized incident to nonimmigrant status. USCIS indicated that CBP would take steps to modify Forms I-94 to distinguish E and L dependent spouses from E and L dependent children for work-authorization purposes. CBP's new admission codes announced on January 31, 2022 implement this policy change.

