U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently issued an alert noting that an "exceptionally high number" of employment-based green cards are available this fiscal year (October 2021 through September 2022).

USCIS said that it is committed, in "partnership with the U.S. Department of State," to "attempting to use all these visa numbers." USCIS said many more visas are available in the first (priority workers) and second (workers with advanced degrees of exceptional ability) employment-based green card categories than there are adjustment of status applications pending with USCIS.

USCIS provided the following advice:

If you are eligible, please consider applying in the first or second employment-based preference categories. If you have a pending adjustment of status application based in the third employment-based preference category but also have a pending or approved petition and an available visa in the second employment-based preference category, we strongly encourage you to request that USCIS "transfer the underlying basis" of your pending application to the second employment-based preference category.

Details:

Alert, Green Card for Employment-Based Immigrants (includes information about "transfer of underlying basis"), https://www.uscis.gov/green-card/green-card-eligibility/green-card-for-employment-based-immigrants

