US Customs And Border Protection Implements New Admission Codes For E And L Derivative Spouses Entering United States
07 February 2022
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
On Jan. 31, 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection began
endorsing the I-94s of spouses of E and L visa holders with new
class of admission codes upon their entry to the United States. As
we detailed in our Nov. 11, 2021 client alert, the new codes stem
from immigration policy changes following a lawsuit against the
U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Under the policy changes, E
and L derivative spouses are now considered employment-authorized
incident to status and are not required to apply for employment
authorization documents (EADs). We expect the government to issue
guidance in the coming days on how these endorsed I-94s can be
used, in conjunction with an identity document, by L and E spouses
to satisfy employers' I-9 requirements. We also expect the
guidance to address the procedure to obtain the new endorsement on
I-94s issued prior to Jan. 31, 2022. Once we have additional
information to share, we will issue a follow-up client alert.
