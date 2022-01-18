ARTICLE

NOTE: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has not yet announced if it will use the Final Action Dates or the Dates for Filing chart for the February 2022 Visa Bulletin. Please check the USCIS website for more information.

Overview

The State Department has released the February 2022 Visa Bulletin. USCIS will announce whether it will use either the Final Action Dates chart or the Dates for Filing chart for the employment-based and family-based categories.

What are the Changes?

In February 2022, changes may occur to employment-based categories with either the Final Action Dates chart or the Dates for Filing chart:

EB-1

Using the Final Action Dates chart, all countries will stay current for EB-1.

All countries will stay current if USCIS uses the Dates for Filing chart.

EB-2

In the Final Action Dates chart, China will advance one month and 10 days, and India will move ahead five months and 24 days. All other countries will remain unchanged from the January 2022 Visa Bulletin.

In the Dates for Filing chart, all countries will remain unchanged from the January 2022 Visa Bulletin except for India, which will advance one month and 24 days if USCIS uses this chart.

EB-3

All countries will remain unchanged from the January 2022 Visa Bulletin following the Final Action Dates chart.

If USCIS uses the Dates for Filing chart, there will be no changes from the January 2022 Visa Bulletin.

For more information about navigating the visa bulletin, please refer to this list of frequently asked questions, prepared in collaboration with Global Immigration Associates (GIA).

