Today, the State Department published a proposed rule in the Federal Register to increase application processing fees for various visa applications at U.S. consulates around the world. Certain nonimmigrant visas (NIVs) and the "J-Waiver" fee, which applies to removal of the two-year J-1 residency requirement, where applicable, are highlighted below.

Overview

The State Department aims to update fees to better reflect the cost of providing visa services. It proposes the following changes to apply to visa applications at U.S. consulates worldwide in 2022:

Nonimmigrant visas that are applied for at a U.S. consulate and are related to an approved USCIS petition for employment in the U.S. will see a fee increase to $310 per application. The current fee is $190 per application. Such nonimmigrant visas include the categories of H, L, O and P.



Nonimmigrant visas that are applied for at a U.S. consulate and are not based on an approved USCIS petition (excluding E visas) have a proposed fee increase to $245 per application, up from the existing fee of $160.



For E visas, which are specific to treaty traders or investors and Australian specialty occupation workers, the State Department proposes a fee increase from $205 to $485.



The State Department also proposes increasing the "J-Waiver" fee to $510. Currently, the fee is $120.

The fee increases proposed by the State Department have the stated goal to ensure that the fees associated with providing the consular services are better aligned with the cost of the services.

Looking Ahead

A 60-day public comment period will follow the proposed rule's publication in the Federal Register. The State Department will accept comments through Feb. 28, 2022.

Originally published DECEMBER 29, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.