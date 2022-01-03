Today, the State Department published a proposed rule in the Federal Register to increase application processing fees for various visa applications at U.S. consulates around the world. Certain nonimmigrant visas (NIVs) and the "J-Waiver" fee, which applies to removal of the two-year J-1 residency requirement, where applicable, are highlighted below.
Overview
The State Department aims to update fees to better reflect the cost of providing visa services. It proposes the following changes to apply to visa applications at U.S. consulates worldwide in 2022:
- Nonimmigrant visas that are applied for at a U.S.
consulate and are related to an approved USCIS
petition for employment in the U.S. will see a fee increase to
$310 per application. The current fee is $190
per application. Such nonimmigrant visas
include the categories of H, L, O and
P.
- Nonimmigrant visas that are applied for at a U.S.
consulate and are not based on an approved USCIS petition
(excluding E visas) have a proposed fee increase to $245 per
application, up from the existing fee of $160.
- For E visas, which are specific to treaty traders or
investors and Australian specialty occupation workers, the State
Department proposes a fee increase from $205 to
$485.
- The State Department also proposes increasing the "J-Waiver" fee to $510. Currently, the fee is $120.
The fee increases proposed by the State Department have the stated goal to ensure that the fees associated with providing the consular services are better aligned with the cost of the services.
Looking Ahead
A 60-day public comment period will follow the proposed rule's publication in the Federal Register. The State Department will accept comments through Feb. 28, 2022.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.