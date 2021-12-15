ARTICLE

Effective November 29, 2021, the Biden Administration issued a Presidential Proclamation (PP 10315) suspending the entry of certain immigrants and nonimmigrants who were physically present in the following countries during the 14-day period preceding their U.S. entry:

Republic of Botswana

Kingdom of Eswatini

Kingdom of Lesotho

Republic of Malawi

Republic of Mozambique

Republic of Namibia

Republic of South Africa

Republic of Zimbabwe

The proclamation does not apply to the following:

Any U.S. lawful permanent resident (LPR).

Any noncitizen national of the U.S.

Spouses of U.S. citizens or LPRs.

Parents of U.S. citizens or LPRs that are unmarried and under the age of 21.

Siblings of U.S. citizens or LPRs, provided that both are unmarried and under the age of 21.

Any noncitizen who is the child, foster child, or ward of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident, or who is a prospective adoptee seeking to enter the U.S. pursuant to the IR-4 or IH-4 visa classifications.

Air or sea crew members traveling on C-1, D, or C-1/D nonimmigrant visas.

Any noncitizen traveling at the invitation of the U.S. government for purposes relating to containing or mitigating the COVID-19 virus.

Any noncitizens who are: Seeking entry pursuant to the following visa classifications: A-1, A-2, C-2, C-3 (as a foreign government official or immediate family member of an official), E-1 (as an employee of TECRO or TECO or the employee's immediate family members), G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4, NATO-1 through NATO-4, or NATO-6 (or seeking to enter as a nonimmigrant in one of those NATO classifications), or Traveling within section 11 of the United Nations Headquarters Agreement.

Any noncitizen who is a member of the U.S. Armed Forces, or a spouse of child of a member.

Any noncitizen whose entry would further important U.S. law enforcement objectives.

Any noncitizen whose entry would be considered in the national interest, as determined by the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security.

Individuals may seek a National Interest Exception (NIE) for entry, but please note that previously issued NIEs cannot be applied to this Proclamation. Those who qualify for an exception under this Proclamation must still meet the vaccination and testing requirements for all international air travel to the U.S. (i.e. proof of vaccination and negative COVID-19 test no more than one day before boarding a flight).

This Proclamation shall remain in effect until further notice by the President.

