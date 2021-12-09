Year-end excitement is alive and well at the firm! With another holiday season of social distancing, the firm hosted a Thanksgiving-themed Family Feud on Tuesday, November 23. On December 10, the firm will host an outdoor holiday event at the Blue Cross RiverRink. Wishing you and yours a happy and healthy holiday season.

RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Anu Nair | Karuna Chandani Simbeck | Andrew J. Zeltner

On November 2nd, Anu, Karuna, and Drew hosted this lively webinar with rapid-style Q&A on the most relevant and latest immigration topics affecting the immigration industry today. Watch here!

Michele G. Madera | Maria M. Mihaylova | Nigel D. James

On November 4th, Michele, Maria, and Nigel covered popular topics and questions about what immigrants can and cannot do when in the U.S. on temporary visas. Watch here!

William A. Stock | Natalia Gouz | Myriam Jaidi

On November 10th, Bill, Natalia, and Myriam covered the latest updates and visa options for hiring immigrant healthcare including doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals like physical therapists and phlebotomists. Watch here!

Daniel B. Lundy

Dan Lundy spoke in this NJICLE webinar on an EB-5 panel on November 10th.

Andrew J. Zeltner | Nigel D. James

On November 10th, Drew Zeltner and Nigel James presented to Princeton University on visa options for postdocs and graduate students.

Daniel B. Lundy

On November 11th, Dan Lundy spoke in this IIUSA Virtual EB-5 Industry Forum on a panel entitled Litigation in EB-5: Updates and Implications for the Industry.

UPCOMING SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Allie K. Dempsey | Nigel D. James

On December 2nd, Allie Dempsey and Nigel James will present to Temple University on visa options for after graduation and permanent residence options for international students and exchange visitors.

H. Ronald Klasko

On December 3rd, Ron Klasko will be a key speaker in this Latin American and Caribbean Chapter of AILA event on December 3rd on a panel entitled Common NIV Myths.

William A. Stock

On December 8th, Bill Stock will be a speaker in this AILA Technology and Innovation Virtual Summit on a panel titled The Future of Government Digitalization.

H. Ronald Klasko

On December 14th, Ron Klasko will be a speaker in this AILA Education Department seminar entitled 2021 Litigation Year in Review: Does Suing Still Work.

ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

PERM Recruitment Practices: How the Facebook Settlement Should Affect Your PERM Program

This blog takes a closer look at the Facebook settlement agreement and how it may affect your PERM program moving forward.

Client Alert: Major Settlement Changes How USCIS Adjudicates Work Permits for Nonimmigrant Spouses

In this client alert, Vicki W. Li discusses how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has reached a settlement agreement in Shergill, et al. v. Mayorkas, thanks to AILA and its litigation partners.

USCIS Settles Class Action Lawsuit for Market Research Analyst H-1Bs

In this article, Arielle Ratush covers the recent legal win for skilled immigrants and their American employers.

Fall 2021 Zoom Events for Klasko Immigration Law Partners

This blog summarizes the recent three-part webinar series event hosted in early November by Klasko attorneys.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.