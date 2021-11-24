NOTE: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will use the Dates for Filing chart for the December Visa Bulletin. Please check the USCIS website for more information.

Overview

The State Department has released the December 2021 Visa Bulletin, which will use the Dates for Filing Chart for employment-based categories. The Dates for Filing chart brings some movement in multiple employment-based categories.

What are the Changes?

In December 2021, the Dates for Filing chart includes the following status for employment-based categories:

EB-1

All countries will remain current for EB-1.

EB-2

China EB-2 will move forward two months to April 1, 2019. India EB-2 will advance six months to July 8, 2013. All other countries in EB-2 remain current.

EB-3

China EB-3 will stay the same at April 1, 2018. India EB-3 will also stay the same at Jan. 22, 2012. All other countries in EB-3 remain current and unchanged.

For more information about navigating the visa bulletin, please refer to this list of frequently asked questions, prepared in collaboration with Global Immigration Associates (GIA).

Originally published 19, November 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.