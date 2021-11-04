FIRM NEWS

Until we can meet in person again, KILP will be hosting this webinar series starting November 2. The sessions will be filled with the latest updates on trending issues in immigration including immigrant vaccines requirements, pending legislation from Congress, international travel requirements, and navigating the latest guidance and trends in U.S. immigration for sponsoring employers and individuals.

Session 1 – AMA: Ask an Immigration Attorney

Session 2 – Tricky Immigration Employment Issues

Session 3 – The State of Recruiting Foreign Healthcare Workers

RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

H. Ronald Klasko

On October 4th, Ron presented to Wharton University on visa and permanent residence options for MBA students after graduation.

H. Ronald Klasko

On October 11th, Ron was a discussion leader in the AILA Fall Conference event on a panel entitled Overcoming Government Motions to Dismiss and Change Venue.

William A. Stock | Nigel D. James

On October 14th, Bill and Nigel presented to Penn State University on Name, Image, and Likeness for international student athletes.

H. Ronald Klasko

On October 25th, Ron presented to Harvard Business School on immigration options for entrepreneurial MBA students.

Michele G. Madera

On October 26th, Michele spoke to Harvard College students on immigration visa options after graduation.

UPCOMING SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Anu Nair | Karuna Chandani Simbeck | Andrew J. Zeltner

On November 2nd, Anu, Karuna, and Drew will be hosting this lively webinar with rapid-style Q&A on the most relevant and latest immigration topics affecting the immigration industry today. Register here!

Michele G. Madera | Maria M. Mihaylova | Nigel D. James

On November 4th, Michele, Maria, and Nigel will cover popular topics and questions about what immigrants can and cannot do when in the U.S. on temporary visas. Register here!

William A. Stock | Natalia Gouz | Myriam Jaidi

On November 10th, Bill, Natalia, and Myriam will cover the latest updates and visa options for hiring immigrant healthcare including doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals like physical therapists and phlebotomists. Register here!

Daniel B. Lundy

Dan Lundy will be speaking in this NJICLE webinar on an EB-5 panel on November 10th.

Andrew J. Zeltner | Nigel D. James

On November 10th, Drew Zeltner and Nigel James will be presenting to Princeton University on visa options for postdocs and graduate students.

Daniel B. Lundy

On November 11th, Dan Lundy will be speaking in this IIUSA Virtual EB-5 Industry Forum on a panel entitled Litigation in EB-5: Updates and Implications for the Industry.

RANKINGS/AWARDS

H. Ronald Klasko

Managing Partner Ron Klasko has been named Top 25 Global Migration Attorneys for 2021 in Uglobal Immigration Magazine. Congratulations, Ron!

Michele G. Madera

Partner Michele Madera is honored to have been recognized for two awards: Lexology's Client Choice Award and Best Lawyers' Ones to Watch. As Michele's first inclusion, she is the sole winner in her jurisdiction for Lexology's Client Choice. Congratulations, Michele!

ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

The Biden Administration Attempts to Safeguard DACA

In this article, Romina Gomez addresses the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announcing a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) seeking to codify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Client Alert: Biden Replaces Country Travel Bans for Vaccine-Based Policy for US-Bound Nonimmigrant Travelers

In this client alert, Grace W. Waweru addresses how the country-by-country travel bans will be replaced with a new policy that will allow U.S. entry for fully vaccinated nonimmigrant travelers effective November 8th.

FIRM FEATURE

Every month one Klasko employee is nominated for a Ronny Award. This month the Ronny Award went to Supervisory Paralegal. His nominator wrote:

A special thank you to Sam Coyle, without whom I would not have been able to successfully complete on-site mail duties. On Day 1, Sam used his valuable time to instruct this non-paralegal how to correctly identify and allocate each item. Throughout the week, he was available for questions, taught me a few things about LawLogix, and helped me navigate being back on-site. His dedication to optimal outcomes, sunny demeanor, and readiness to assist others are major assets worth recognition.

Congratulations, Sam!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.