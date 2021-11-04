The Department of State (DOS) announced on September 14, 2021, that it has authorized consular officers through the end of 2021 to expand the categories of F, M, and "academic J visa applicants" (students, professors, research scholars,

The Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) Ombudsman released tips on making communications with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Contact Center more effective, in response to recent changes in Contact Center processes. The CIS Ombudsman explained that the changes were made "to reduce reliance on telephonic live assistance while promoting the use of online self-help tools and digital inquiry channels" as a result of "financial limitations and resource constraints."

Tips include when to reach out to the USCIS Contact Center; where to check case status; when to use online tools; how to submit case inquiries and service requests; what constitutes an emergency; how to expedite a case; how biometrics appointments are scheduled; how to reschedule appointments and interviews; and other advice.

Details:

