The Department of State's (DOS) Visa Bulletin for November 2021 is causing consternation and raising queries from beneficiaries trapped in backlogs. For example, the employment-based third preference immigrant visa category for India and China final action dates retrogressed substantially.

DOS said the retrogressions were "a direct result of extraordinarily heavy applicant demand for [visa] numbers," primarily by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices for adjustment of status cases.

Details:

Visa Bulletin for November 2021, Dept. of State, https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/legal/visa-law0/visa-bulletin/2022/visa-bulletin-for-november-2021.html

