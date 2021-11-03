U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released information on how to apply for employment authorization for eligible Hong Kong residents covered under President Biden's August 5, 2021, memorandum allowing Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for 18 months, through February 5, 2023.

DED for Hong Kong residents applies only to certain eligible Hong Kong residents who were present in the United States as of August 5, 2021; who have continuously resided here since that date; and who meet other eligibility criteria described in the President's memorandum. For purposes of this DED policy, USCIS explained, Hong Kong residents "are individuals of any nationality, or without nationality, who have met the requirements and been issued a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) passport, a British National Overseas passport, a British Overseas Citizen passport, a Hong Kong Permanent Identity Card, or an HKSAR Document of Identity for Visa Purposes."

There is no application for DED. Eligible Hong Kong residents may apply for an Employment Authorization Document by submitting a completed Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization. Eligible Hong Kong residents covered by the August memorandum may also receive travel authorization. Individuals must file Form I-131, Application for Travel Document, to apply for advance parole if they wish to travel based on DED.

Details:

USCIS news release, Oct. 20, 2021, https://bit.ly/3njEUNF

USCIS Deferred Enforced Departure page, https://www.uscis.gov/humanitarian/deferred-enforced-departure

