Effective November 8, 2021, the Biden Administration will rescind the COVID-19 travel restrictions banning most travel from Europe, Brazil, India, China, Iran, and South Africa. In its place, the Administration will impose new COVID-19 prevention protocols on all international air travelers, including those coming from countries not previously impacted by the COVID-19 travel bans. On October 25, 2021, the White House provided specific operational details describing how the program will be implemented and who will — and will not — be impacted by the new rules.
- The new rules will go into effect on November 8th at 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time. The rules will apply to persons aboard a flight scheduled to arrive in the United States that departs after 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time on November 8, 2021.
- Foreign nationals must be fully vaccinated to travel to the United States by plane unless they are lawful permanent residents or traveling on an immigrant visa. Immigrant visa holders have their own vaccination requirement as part of their medical exam. The new vaccination rules do not apply to U.S. citizens or nationals.
- The vaccination rules will also apply to land and ferry crossings from Canada and Mexico, using a phased approach for essential travelers. Non-essential travelers will be required to show proof of vaccination beginning on November 8th, while essential travelers will have until January 2022 to show proof of vaccination.
- The
CDC announced that vaccines that are FDA authorized or listed
for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO) will meet
the criteria for travel to the U.S. The acceptable vaccines
currently are:
- Moderna
- Pfizer/BioNTech
- Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)
- AstraZeneca
- Covishield
- BIBP/Sinopharm
- Sinovac
- The CDC has signaled that some mixtures of approved vaccines may be considered acceptable when interpreting vaccine records. Individuals can be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receipt of the last dose of any combination of two doses of an FDA authorized or WHO approved two-dose series. The recommended interval between the first and second dose varies by vaccine type.
- The CDC has described three types of acceptable evidence of vaccination for travel to the United States: Verifiable records, Non-verifiable paper records, and Non-verifiable digital records. Examples include vaccination certificates with QR code; digital pass via Smartphone application with QR code (e.g., United Kingdom National Health Service COVID Pass and the European Union Digital COVID Certificate); the CDC vaccination card; and digital photos of vaccination cards or records.
- There are limited exceptions to the vaccine requirement:
- Children under 18 years of age
- Air Crew
- Persons with documented medical contraindications to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine
- Participants in certain COVID-19 vaccine trials
- Persons issued a humanitarian or emergency exception
- Persons with valid visas [excluding B-1 (business) or B-2 (tourism) visas] who are citizens of a foreign country with limited COVID-19 vaccine availability
- Members of the U.S. Armed Forces or their spouses or children (under 18 years of age)
- Sea crew members traveling with to a C-1 and D nonimmigrant visa
- Persons whose entry would be in the national interest, as determined by the Secretary of State, Secretary of Transportation, or Secretary of Homeland Security (or their designees)
- If one is not fully vaccinated and allowed to travel to the U.S. by air through an exception, the travelers must agree to be tested with a viral test 3-5 days after arrival, unless the traveler has documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days. The traveler must also stay at home or in a hotel room and self-quarantine for a full 7 days, even with a negative test, unless the traveler has documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days. If the traveler intends to stay in the United States for 60 days or longer, the traveler generally must become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 within 60 days of arriving in the United States or as soon as medically appropriate.
- While U.S. citizens will not need to be fully vaccinated, they will need to present a negative COVID-19 test. All travelers need to get a COVID-19 viral test (regardless of vaccination status) before flying to the United States. For fully vaccinated travelers, the viral test must be conducted no more than 3 days before the flight's departure from a foreign country. For individuals not fully vaccinated, the viral test must be conducted on a sample taken no more than 1 day before the flight's departure from a foreign country. Children under 2 years old do not need to test. There are also accommodations for people who have documented recovery from COVID-19 in the past 90 days.
- Airlines will be required to collect information for every passenger coming to the United States for contact tracing purpose.
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.
© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.