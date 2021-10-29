Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman
United States:
Update On Diversity Visas For 2020 And 2021
29 October 2021
Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The U.S. Department of State has issued an update on Diversity Visa processing for Fiscal
Years 2020 and 2021, responding to various court orders regarding
the reservation and adjudication of DV-2020 and DV-2021 diversity
visas.
Courts have ordered the U.S. government to complete the
processing and adjudication of impacted cases for the classes of
beneficiaries by end of fiscal year 2022 (September 30, 2022).
Individuals concerned that they may have "missed the
window" for entering the U.S. on an immigrant visa for which
they qualified through the annual Diversity Visa Program should check the link
above to see whether they fall into one of the identified
classes.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from United States
2023 Diversity Visa Lottery Registration
Cozen O'Connor
The U.S. Department of State (DOS) Bureau of Consular Affairs announced that the online registration period for the 2023 Diversity Immigrant Visa Program...
October 2021 Global Immigration Alert
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Please note: while we address some country-specific updates related to the COVID-19 outbreak, the below contains information regarding global restrictions and closures as they stand today.
The EB-3 Visa: A Secret Sauce For Success
Envoy Global, Inc.
Over the next decade, the restaurant industry is expected to grow tremendously. For that growth to happen, owners will need to overcome both the persistent shortage of workers and the chronically high turnover rates ...