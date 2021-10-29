The U.S. Department of State has issued an update on Diversity Visa processing for Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021, responding to various court orders regarding the reservation and adjudication of DV-2020 and DV-2021 diversity visas.

Courts have ordered the U.S. government to complete the processing and adjudication of impacted cases for the classes of beneficiaries by end of fiscal year 2022 (September 30, 2022).

Individuals concerned that they may have "missed the window" for entering the U.S. on an immigrant visa for which they qualified through the annual Diversity Visa Program should check the link above to see whether they fall into one of the identified classes.

