Immigration attorney Leon Fresco, national security attorney
Jason Klitenic and private wealth attorney Lauren Klein co-hosted a
webinar discussing how to navigate U.S. immigration and taxation
laws when significant wealth is involved. In recent years,
wealthy non-U.S. individuals have established a greater presence in
the United States, generally through direct investment in U.S.
assets, student visas or other avenues. Our attorneys discussed how
to determine the right visa classification based on the
client's present and future goals, what to do when encountering
and addressing national security issues arising in connection with
U.S. visas, and other immigration matters. They also analyzed U.S.
federal tax considerations for various U.S. visa
classifications.
