ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Immigration attorney Leon Fresco, national security attorney Jason Klitenic and private wealth attorney Lauren Klein co-hosted a webinar discussing how to navigate U.S. immigration and taxation laws when significant wealth is involved. In recent years, wealthy non-U.S. individuals have established a greater presence in the United States, generally through direct investment in U.S. assets, student visas or other avenues. Our attorneys discussed how to determine the right visa classification based on the client's present and future goals, what to do when encountering and addressing national security issues arising in connection with U.S. visas, and other immigration matters. They also analyzed U.S. federal tax considerations for various U.S. visa classifications.

Duration: 52:24

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.