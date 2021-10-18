NOTE: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will use the Dates for Filing chart for the November Visa Bulletin. Please check the USCIS website for more information.

Overview

The State Department has released the November 2021 Visa Bulletin, which will use the Dates for Filing Chart. The Dates for Filing chart brings some movement in multiple employment-based categories.

What are the Changes?

In November 2021, the Dates for Filing chart includes the following status for employment-based categories:

EB-1

All countries will remain current for EB-1.

EB-2

For EB-2, China will move forward to Feb. 1, 2019. India EB-2 will advance to Jan. 8, 2013. All other countries in EB-2 remain current.

EB-3

China EB-3 will advance to April 1, 2018. India EB-3 will retrogress to Jan. 22, 2012. All other countries in EB-3 remain current and unchanged.

For more information about navigating the visa bulletin, please refer to this list of frequently asked questions, prepared in collaboration with Global Immigration Associates (GIA).

Originally published 14 October 2021.

