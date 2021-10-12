ARTICLE

The Visa Waiver Program (“VWP”) allows nationals of designated countries to travel to the US on either business or vacation for up 90 days.

Earlier this week, Croatia was designated by the US Department of Homeland Security as a new participant in the VWP. By 1 December 2021, the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (“ESTA”) will be updated to allow Croatian nationals to apply to travel to the US under the VWP without a visa. The addition of Croatia to the VWP brings the list of participating countries up to 40.

Visitors should insure they check whether they meet the current COVID-19 restrictions for the US before booking any travel. Possession of an ESTA will not entitle someone to entry if they do not meet the COVID-19 entry requirements.

