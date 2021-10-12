The State Department has announced that registration has opened for the 2023 Diversity Visa lottery. Applications will be accepted electronically through the State Department's e-DV website through Nov. 9, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Overview

For FY 2023, approximately 55,000 diversity immigrant visas will be available to individuals from countries with historically low immigration rates to the U.S. As before, lottery winners will be selected through a random process. Registrants will receive a confirmation number when they apply, and they may use that number to see if they have been selected starting on May 8, 2022. To apply for the lottery, registrants may only submit an entry form online using the State Department's website. Paper applications will not be accepted. Applications are limited to one per person. Submitting multiple entries may disqualify a registrant from receiving a visa.

Individuals from the following countries are not eligible to apply for a 2023 Diversity Visa: Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, India, Macau, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Looking Ahead

Eligible individuals should follow instructions from the State Department to apply online. Additionally, the State Department advises registrants to avoid waiting until the deadline to apply in order to avoid delays and potential website impacts due to a high volume of registrations.