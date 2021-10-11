ARTICLE

Worldwide: Policy Matters Podcast - Episode 21: Operation Allies: What Employers Need To Know About US Immigration For Afghans

Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business innovation and growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and potentially spread across jurisdictions.

Each installment of the Policy Matters Podcast will provide timely updates regarding potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the competitive marketplace.

In this podcast. Seyfarth partner Leon Rodriguez discusses the potential humanitarian immigration options for Afghans fleeing or seeking to flee their country in the aftermath of the US drawdown. Leon discusses Special Immigrant Visa status, refugee options and humanitarian paroles, while also providing guidance for employers who either wish to sponsor or otherwise support Afghan refugees in various categories.

