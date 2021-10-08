FIRM NEWS

We are proud to announce that Klasko Immigration Law Partners has once again been selected in U.S. News — Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" in the 2021 edition. Additionally, Elise A. Fialkowski has been named the Best Lawyers© 2022 Immigration Law "Lawyer of the Year" in Philadelphia. It is the first time she has received this distinguished honor. She has been included in Best Lawyers in America© annually since 2018. Congratulations, Elise!

IN THE NEWS

Andrew J. Zeltner

My Chesco summarizes the discussion between Andrew Zelter and the Philadelphia International Airport, Aviation Industry Representatives about the easing of international travel restrictions.

RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

William A. Stock | Nigel D. James

On September 14th, Bill and Nigel presented to University of Pennsylvania on Name, Image, and Likeness for international student athletes.

Allie K. Dempsey | Nigel D. James

On September 21st, Allie Dempsey and Nigel James virtually presented to Temple University on visa options for postdoc and graduate students.

Andrew J. Zeltner

On September 22, Drew Zeltner spoke in this BABC event alongside a panel of distinguished experts on current travel regulations and what to expect for the future of international business travel.

UPCOMING SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

H. Ronald Klasko

Ron will be the discussion leader in the AILA Fall Conference event on a panel entitled Overcoming Government Motions to Dismiss and Change Venue on October 11th. He will also be giving the opening remarks of the Business Litigaation Track as the Committee and Conference Chair.

William A. Stock | Nigel D. James

Partner Bill Stock and Associate Nigel James will be presenting to Penn State University on Name, Image, and Likeness updates for international student athletes on October 14th.

H. Ronald Klasko

On October 4th, Ron will be presenting to Wharton University on Visa and Permanent Residence Options for MBA Students.

Michele G. Madera

On October 26th, Michele Madera will be speaking to Harvard College on Visa Options After Graduation.

H. Ronald Klasko

Ron will be presenting to Harvard Business School on Immigration Options for Entrepreneurial MBA Students on October 25th.

RANKINGS/AWARDS

Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP Received Tier 1 Ranking in the 2021 Edition of U.S. News "Best Law Firms"

We are proud to announce that Klasko Immigration Law Partners has once again been selected in U.S. News — Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" in the 2021 edition.

Elise A. Fialkowski Named "Lawyer of the Year" in The Best Lawyers in America© 2022

Klasko Immigration Law Partners is pleased to announce that Elise A. Fialkowski has been named the Best Lawyers© 2022 Immigration Law "Lawyer of the Year" in Philadelphia. It is the first time she has received this distinguished honor. She has been included in Best Lawyers in America© annually since 2018.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.