The Biden administration will announce that fully vaccinated visa holders may enter the U.S. starting in November regardless of origin.
Overview
Many visa holders present in China, Iran, the Schengen Area, U.K., Ireland, Brazil, South Africa, and India have been unable to travel to the U.S. on account of multiple Presidential Proclamations put in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19. The administration plans to rescind those Proclamations and replace with vaccination requirements for adult foreign nationals traveling to the United States. Although the government has not yet released an official written statement on the upcoming travel modifications, the anticipated requirements for adult visa travelers are:
- Provide proof of full vaccination from a CDC-approved vaccine
- Provide negative COVID-19 test results, taken within three days of travel
- Wear a mask when traveling
- Provide a phone number and email address for contract tracing
The change is anticipated for early November.
Unvaccinated Americans who are traveling outside of the country must provide a negative COVID-19 test with results taken one day before they return to the U.S. They must also provide proof they have purchased a viral test to be taken after arrival.
Looking Ahead
We are currently waiting for an official announcement from the White House regarding the upcoming travel changes in November, including effective dates, which vaccines the CDC will accept, and other relevant travel information.
Updates will be provided as available.
Originally published SEPTEMBER 21, 2021
