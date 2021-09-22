Overview

Many visa holders present in China, Iran, the Schengen Area, U.K., Ireland, Brazil, South Africa, and India have been unable to travel to the U.S. on account of multiple Presidential Proclamations put in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19. The administration plans to rescind those Proclamations and replace with vaccination requirements for adult foreign nationals traveling to the United States. Although the government has not yet released an official written statement on the upcoming travel modifications, the anticipated requirements for adult visa travelers are: